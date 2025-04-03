A young Ghanaian man was videoed sleeping behind the wheel while he was driving a ride-hailing app vehicle

The Uber driver stopped when the traffic light turned red and fell asleep during the waiting period for it to turn green

Social media users who watched the video empathised with the driver and prayed that his hard work yielded results

A young Ghanaian man working as an Uber driver was captured sleeping in his car at a green traffic light.

Someone videoed him as other drivers waited impatiently behind and shared the footage to social media.

An Uber driver sleeps in his car as the traffic light turns green in a trending social media video.

In a video on X, the young driver stopped when the traffic light turned red. However, when the light turned green, the driver did not move his car.

Other drivers behind him drove past him without stopping to check if he was ok. However, police officers on duty and pedestrians noticed the situation and approached to see if he was ok.

According to the person who took the video, when they got close to the car, they realised that the car was locked. They banged on the door several times, hoping the man would hear and open it.

A Ghanaian Uber driver sleeps in his car as the traffic light turns green.

Initially, they thought the man had suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsed or died in the car because he was not responding. However, the Uber driver eventually responded after they knocked continuously.

He told them he was tired since he had been working for over 12 hours without rest. The police officers asked him to park and sleep for a while before continuing with his work. He did not agree but the police and pedestrians insisted.

Ghanaians empathise with sleeping Uber driver

Social media users who watched the video shared their experiences as workers of the ride-hailing app. Others empathised with him and encouraged him to work hard.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @withAlvin__ on X below:

@creamikwaku said:

“₵1500 weekly for this care no be joke, Charley.”

@VonKwameKyere wrote:

“He needs to sleep. An Uber driver almost killed me in Dansoman some time ago. He fell off while driving. I had to jump from the back seat to control the steering myself.”

@WebkidAfrika said:

“May God bless ein hustle.”

@VrrVRR20 wrote:

“That car he’s driving has so much pressure on it. It’s too expensive.”

@FobiOkson said:

“The move drivers are paying 1650gh for 6 days. Which is from Monday to Saturday and you must go online every day. It’s work and pay and they going for 4 years. You can't leave Accra you must provide details before you leave Accra else they'll lock the car.”

@Babel_Frezl wrote:

“Masa, this is one thing I hate about people who take videos of events happening. If you’ll take the video, take it properly and let’s see exactly what's happening and if you won’t just walk away. What’s this annoying thing u are doing and just throwing your camera around 😒.”

