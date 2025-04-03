France-based Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah shared a piece of his luxurious lifestyle on social media as he flaunts an expensive car

The Ghana Black Stars defender returned to France last week after the World Cup qualifiers in March

Mensah played both matches as the Black Stars defeated Chad and Madagascar to go top of Group I in the qualifiers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah displayed his taste for the affluent lifestyle after stepping out in style as he went shopping in France.

The Ghana international, who plies his trade in France with Auxerre, rejoined his club last week after the international break with the Black Stars.

Mensah played a pivotal role as the Black Stars secured back-to-back wins in the March international window to climb top of their group in the World Cup qualifiers.

Gideon Mensah flaunts an expensive car as he goes shopping in France. Photo" Instagram/ @giseonmensah14

Source: Instagram

The Auxerre star played full throttle as Ghana defeated Chad 5-0 in Accra before starting in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar.

Following his return to France, the former Red Bull Salzburg player took the opportunity to go shopping and give his wardrobe a new facelift.

In a video shared on social media, Mensah was spotted driving an expensive car as he visited one of the luxurious shops in France to get new clothes.

The defender is expected to finish the season strongly with Auxerre, having enjoyed a decent campaign in the 2024/25 period.

He will be training with the tea ahead of their trip to Stade Rennais on Sunday for a Ligue 1 encounter.

Mensah urges Ghanaians to support Black Stars

The Black Stars defender has called on Ghanaians to back the team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup following the disappointment of failing to reach the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghana line up ahead of their match against Madagascar in World Cup qualifiers. Photo:Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

For the first time in 20 years, Ghana will miss the flagship continental championship.

This comes after back-to-back group stage exits at the Nations Cup.

Meanwhile, the players, including Mensah have channelled their energies into qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

He said, as quoted by 3 News:

“Thank you for your support over the years to the Black Stars.

“We’ve both had great results in our previous games but we would like to urge every one of you to continue to support us and be a pillar behind us in our upcoming qualifying games and together we can achieve greatness."

The Black Stars will return to action in May for the Unity Cup before returning to World Cup action in September.

Black Stars to face Nigeria in May

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana will return to action in May for the four-nation Unity Cup tournament to be held in London.

The West African heavyweights will be joined by rivals Nigeria, alongside Caribbean nations Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Ghana will face the Super Eagles in their first game on May 28, 2025, with the winner advancing to the final where they will engage the victor in the match between Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh