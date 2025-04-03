Ras Nene and Lil Win seem to have squashed their beef as the pair, who have been at loggerheads for a while now, were spotted collaborating on a project

A video of the two veteran Kumawood stars on set showed them having a hilarious and heavy debate as they walked on the streets

Many who chanced upon the behind-the-scenes video were excited to see the two actors finally collaborate and prayed peace would reign

Kumawood actors Ras Nene and Lil Win have put their long-standing feud behind them and are now working together on a new project.

The pair, who have had a strained relationship for a while, were spotted on set, where they acted out a scene which involved playful and heated debate. The pair engaged in the humorous exchange while walking through the streets.

The video from the shoot went viral, with many fans expressing their excitement to see the two actors collaborating.

Ghanaians on social media hoped this was the beginning of a peaceful phase in the Kumawood scene.

The feud between Lil Win and Ras Nene has been the subject of much attention over the years. The drama started when Lil Win took to social media to brag about his role in helping local YouTubers and content creators gain success.

He claimed credit for the rise of many in the industry, stating that his support opened doors for them. This led to tension with other actors, including Ras Nene, whose efforts were seemingly belittled by Lil Win.

Despite the history of conflicts, the two stars appear to have moved past their differences. In the past, there was always awkwardness when Dr. Likee and Lil Win's camp ended up in the same room.

Ras Nene and Lil Win's reunion excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

osagyefour oseberima oseadeyo said:

"Lil Win is the best and remains. Wow. Even in actions and in words."

ain’tnonelike Savage🇬🇭 🇬🇧 commented:

"Medo Nyankopon yede wee b3ba ayie no ase…y3b3hye ahye mako.😂"

VicAdu said:

"Who heard Lil Win saying let me take the lead 'cause my legs are not good.😂"

Confidential reacted:

"Awww finally they settled their differences."

Master-Pharmeye said:

"Ma mendikan nk) me nan ny3 that’s the funny part."

Sir Pkay🇬🇭(Monsieur) commented:

"Finally, finally❤️good to see this combination. God continues to bless your work."

Muphasa said:

"Buh saaa Lil Win no, akoa no y3 good oo."

deRRy said:

"To be honest, I don’t really like Lil Win’s comedy. It’s all insults, which don’t attract me anymore. I liked it when I was a teenager, but now de33."

Lil Win works with Kyekyeku

Prior to working with Dr. Likee, Lil Win worked with the latter's protégé Kyekyeku. Videos from their shoot went viral on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the two actors impressed Ghanaians with their acting skills and also praised Lil Win for working with him.

This move was what first indicated that Lil Win and Dr Likee might be on good terms now.

