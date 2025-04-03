A survey by Global InfoAnalytics indicates that the Mahama administration has a strong approval rating

Over 60% of voters now say the country is headed in the right direction as opposed to 26% who said it is headed in the wrong direction

The survey also indicated over 65% of voters are also happy with the work President John Mahama is doing so far

Every region is so far happy with governance under the Mahama administration, except the Ashanti Region.

The first national tracking poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics following the 2024 general elections showed a dramatic shift in the outlook for the country.

Over 65% of voters are happy with the work President John Mahama is doing so far.

Source: Facebook

Now, 62% of voters now say the country is headed in the right direction, compared to 26% who said it is headed in the wrong direction while 12% have no opinion.

In the last tracking poll carried in October 2024, only 32% of voters said Ghana was headed in the right direction while 65% said it was headed in the wrong direction.

On the job approval of President John Mahama, 66% of voters approved of the way he is governing while 23% disapprove of his performance and 11% did not have an opinion.

All party affiliations except the New Patriotic Party approve the performance of the president.

Every region approves the president’s performance except the Ashanti Region.

On the performance of the government as a whole, 21% rated it as excellent, 55% rated it very good or good, 9% rated it as average and 15% rated it as poor or very poor.

Sixty-six percent of voters are also optimistic that their standard of living will improve in the next 12 months while 20% say, they are not optimistic it will improve while 14% did not have an opinion.

Assessing NPP election defeat

The poll also revealed that 68% of respondents hold former President Nana Akufo-Addo responsible for the New Patriotic Party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections.

The findings show that 40% of respondents blame former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, while 37% attribute the defeat to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who served as Vice President and was the NPP’s presidential candidate in 2024.

Additionally, 33% blame Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, while 32% hold other government appointees responsible. Members of Parliament were also not exempt, with 25% of voters assigning them some level of responsibility.

Mahama's vow to rescue Ghana

During his victory acceptance speech after the election, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama urged Ghanaians to prepare for a difficult recovery.

The President-elect stressed that the task ahead to restore the economy was daunting and needed a collective effort of Ghanaians.

According to Mahama, who served as President before, Ghana was currently in an abyss created by Akufo-Addo's governance.

Source: YEN.com.gh