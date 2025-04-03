German Bundesliga league leaders Bayern Munich have shown interest in Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey

The former Leicester City and Besiktas defender is currently unattached after leaving the Turkish club

Amartey is expected to sign a short-term deal with the Bavarians, who have been hampered by injuries

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey.

The Bundesliga leaders are set to make a move for the former Leicester City player, who is currently unattached.

Bayern Munich wants the player on a short-term contract following injuries to several of their top stars.

Bayern Munich shows interest in Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey. Photo: Michael Regan/ Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

According to Merkur, Amartey is one of the options being considered by Bayern Munich due to injuries to their defenders.

Other players on the list for Vincent Kompany include; Serge Aurier (formerly of PSG and Tottenham Hotspur) who is also out of contract. Left-back Mario Rui (formerly of AS Roma and Napoli) is on the radar of the German club.

Bayern Munich sit top of the Bundesliga table and are six points clear off champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians have also advanced to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they face Italian giants Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Amartey has been clubless since the start of the new season after terminating his contract with Turkish club Besiktas.

The former Premier League champion could return to action before the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Bayern's injury woes compound

The 2020 European champions have been ravaged by injuries with three of their first team defenders forced into the treatment room.

Daniel Amartey playing for English Premier League side Leicester City. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Dayot Upamecano is out with cartilage damage in his knee while Alphonso Davies tore his anterior cruciate ligament, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Joining them are Hiroki Ito, Tarek Buchmann, Alexander Pavlovic and Kingsley Coman.

Kompany has been forced to play players out of position as he adjusts to the injury crisis.

German laws to affect Amartey's move

Despite the interest in the Ghanaian, it is unlikely Amartey will be able to join Bayern Munich any time soon due to regulations in the Bundesliga.

According to the rules, a player can only sign for a club in the transfer window even if he is a free agent. The only exception will be to an extended period of February 6, which has long elapsed for the winter transfer window.

The law states:

"After the conclusion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches of the current competition. Late registration must be made no later than 6 February 2025 (midnight CET)."

Afena Gyan trains with Juventus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Felix Afena Gyan's impressive run with the Juventus Next Generation team has earned him an opportunity with the first team.

The forward, who has endured a tumultuous run since leaving AS Roma, seems to have rediscovered the form that endeared him to Italian football fanatics.

The 22-year-old has already netted six goals and delivered three assists in 26 Serie C games this season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh