Ghanaian attacking midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has narrated his first meeting with his childhood idol Neymar

The Black Stars midfielder met and played against his 'hero' during an international friendly in 2022

Kofi Kyereh is still recovering from an injury that has kept him out for over a year, missing several Ghana matches

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has shared his experience playing for the Black Stars and facing his childhood idol Neymar in an international match.

Kofi Kyereh has been out with an injury for over a year, keeping him out of the Black Stars since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The SC Freiburg midfielder, who was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother, chose to play for the Black Stars in 2021 and has since been a key figure in the team until his injury.

Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh opens up on facing his childhood idol Neymar. Photo: Jean Catuffe/ Damien Meyer.

Source: Getty Images

The former St Pauli player has already made 18 appearances for the Black Stars, including an international friendly against Brazil.

Kofi Kyereh featured against his idol, Neymar, who scored as the Selacoas defeated the Black Stars 3-0 in September 2022 in Le Havre.

According to Kyereh, the moment was surreal.

He told Rolling Stone:

"Playing against my idol, Neymar Jr, was nothing short of surreal. The experience was a blend of excitement, respect, and a little bit of nervous energy. Facing someone whose skills and flair I’ve admired for years pushed me to elevate my own game. It was a respectful duel on the field—a reminder that even our heroes are human, and every challenge is an opportunity to learn."

Kofi Kyereh shares pride in Ghanaian heritage

Despite growing up in Germany, Kofi Kyereh has shared how his Ghanaian heritage played a huge role in his life.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh in action for Ghana against Brazil. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos.

Source: Getty Images

Kofi Kyereh's decision to play for Ghana was backed by his pride in wearing the Ghana jersey and also living his childhood dreams.

Although he spent most of his life in Germany, Kofi Kyereh was born in Ghana before moving to Germany at a young age.

He said:

"Representing Ghana on the international stage has been one of the most humbling and transformative experiences of my life. Personally, it’s about carrying the legacy and dreams of my family and community every time I step onto the pitch.

"Professionally, it’s a reminder of the hard work and sacrifices that have paved my journey—an opportunity to test myself against the best in the world while staying true to my roots.

"Every cheer, every drumbeat resonated deeply with my identity and reminded me why I fight on the field. These moments aren’t just about winning matches; they’re about the shared passion and pride that connects every Ghanaian around the globe."

Source: YEN.com.gh