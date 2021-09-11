Jordan Ayew excels on 30th birthday as Crystal Palace thump Tottenham

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew played for Crystal Palace against Tottenham on Saturday

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew produced one of his best performances this season, as Crystal Palace stopped league leaders Tottenham on his 30th birthday.

Ayew, turned 30 on September 11, 2021, and lasted 86 minutes as the Eagles tore apart Totenham Hotspurs at the Selhurst Park.

He was replaced by Michael Olise with four minutes left on the clock.

In the early kick off of Saturday's games in the English Premier League, the Black Stars forward was handed a starting role on the right side of attack by manager Patrick Vieira.

The 30-year-old was in menacing form, exploding on the flanks and the Tottenham defenders could not find an antidote for the Ghanaian.

His troubles forced Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham into receiving his second yellow card, and got him sent off before the hour mark.

Eight minutes later, the numerical advantage counted as Palace earned a penalty which was converted by Ivory Coast star Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace's summer signing from Celtic Odsonne Edouard doubled the lead on 84 minutes, before Jordan Ayew was replaced by Olise.

Odsonne Edouard then finished off a brilliant after with an 86th minute strike to condemn Tottenham to their first defeat of the campaign.

Ayew is yet to score his first goal of the season but the 3-0 victory is befitting for his 30th birthday.

