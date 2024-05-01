Aba Dope: Ghanaian TikToker Models In Beaded Crop Top And Slanted Skirt Designed By Serwaa Amihere
- Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope has taken over Instagram with ready-to-wear designer two-piece outfit
- Aba Dope showed off her plush apartment while posing in different angles for the photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's gorgeous outfit and perfectly styled braided hairstyle
Famous TikToker Aba Martin, popularly called Aba Dope, is the latest female influencer to rock a stylish outfit designed by a Ghanaian celebrity.
Aba Dope looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit designed by Serwaa Amihere for her clothing brand, Office & Co., for her latest photoshoot.
The Onua TV presenter looked classy as always in an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her stunning look.
The food entrepreneur styled her look with a white bag and elegant high heels as she posed for the cameras.
Check out the photo below;
Aba Dope looks fabulous in a shiny dress
Aba Dope turned heads in a shiny puff-sleeve dress that snatched her small waist. Aba Dope accessorised her look with giant gold earrings.
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
the_abaessilfua stated:
Class and elegance.. that is how you look ❤️
real_appau stated:
Aba slay on us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Roseyasante stated:
I beg this dress looks good…. on you…After I beg pass give ..she stunning
belloreignz_ stated:
You ate this look , Meyonko❤️
Kyledenny stated:
Aba please we won't a Day in your life video ❤️❤️
Celebritybeautyclinic stated:
Go higher gal
obaa_berry stated:
Dope
josephine_fosuaa_nketiah stated:
So splendid
Foodcourtgh stated:
It looks so good on u
rene_men_fabric stated:
Gorgeous
Ofranklina stated:
Ay3 great ❤️❤️❤️
Iamvickimeto stated:
Nice pick
Priscyamp stated:
So beautiful❤️
