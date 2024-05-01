Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope has taken over Instagram with ready-to-wear designer two-piece outfit

Aba Dope showed off her plush apartment while posing in different angles for the photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's gorgeous outfit and perfectly styled braided hairstyle

Famous TikToker Aba Martin, popularly called Aba Dope, is the latest female influencer to rock a stylish outfit designed by a Ghanaian celebrity.

Aba Dope looked effortlessly chic in a two-piece outfit designed by Serwaa Amihere for her clothing brand, Office & Co., for her latest photoshoot.

Aba Dope and Serwaa Amihere rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @serwaamihere @abadope.

Source: Instagram

The Onua TV presenter looked classy as always in an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her stunning look.

The food entrepreneur styled her look with a white bag and elegant high heels as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photo below;

Aba Dope looks fabulous in a shiny dress

Aba Dope turned heads in a shiny puff-sleeve dress that snatched her small waist. Aba Dope accessorised her look with giant gold earrings.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

the_abaessilfua stated:

Class and elegance.. that is how you look ❤️

real_appau stated:

Aba slay on us ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Roseyasante stated:

I beg this dress looks good…. on you…After I beg pass give ..she stunning

belloreignz_ stated:

You ate this look , Meyonko❤️

Kyledenny stated:

Aba please we won't a Day in your life video ❤️❤️

Celebritybeautyclinic stated:

Go higher gal

obaa_berry stated:

Dope

josephine_fosuaa_nketiah stated:

So splendid

Foodcourtgh stated:

It looks so good on u

rene_men_fabric stated:

Gorgeous

Ofranklina stated:

Ay3 great ❤️❤️❤️

Iamvickimeto stated:

Nice pick

Priscyamp stated:

So beautiful❤️

