Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has released some beautiful photos online

The photos show the actress looking slimmer and prettier in makeup

Many fans have been impressed with her new looks and have showered her with praises

Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has earned praise from her fans after releasing new photos on social media.

The photos have the ace actress looking pretty as she stepped out in nicely made makeup.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh Mercy Asiedu's Instagram page, she wore a white dress with marbles at the edges.

The first of the photos was a close-up shot that showed the actress' beautifully made makeup on her face.

In the second photo, Asiedu was captured in a portrait view which showed her holding a pair of black spectacles and a black bag. She also rocked a white-coloured wristwatch to match her dress.

Leaning back in her pose, Mercy Asiedu was full of smiles. She also looked to have shed some weight as she looked slimmer than usual.

Sharing the photos, Mercy Asiedu shared some food for thought saying:

"Do not forget whoever helped you in anyway, set or form. Forgetfulness can be BIG DEAL."

Reactions

Mercy Asiedu's new photos have impressed many of her followers and they have been showering

For koduaangela2309, Mercy Asiedu was looking like a 16-year-old girl:

"Forever 16."

pavelta_quagraine was stunned by the actress' looks:

"Wow Stunning ."

araba_moen described Asiedu as beautiful:

"Beautiful inside and out❤️❤️."

boatengalexis was impressed with the smile:

"Beautiful smile ❤️❤️."

efyawinslet said Asiedu was very nice:

"You are nice papa ❤️"

anitagyeman said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ my beautiful Mum n Queen ."

Mercy Asiedu shares life story to inspire others

Meanwhile, Mercy Asiedu recently recounted her struggle with homelessness after she became pregnant with her first child.

In an interview, the celebrated Ghanaian actress revealed that she got pregnant at age 20, becoming a single mother after the man responsible dumped her.

Despite the rounds of adversities with her love and business life, she singlehandedly raised the child.

Asiedu who is now married recounted her grass to success story to empower other women.

