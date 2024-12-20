A Ghanaian parent brought joy to a teacher after she surprised him with gifts to celebrate his birthday

The video showed the moment the parent walked in on the teacher in class to surprise him with the gifts

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended the parent for being thoughtful

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian teacher was pleasantly surprised when a parent of his student opted to appreciate him.

This comes as the parent surprised the teacher on his birthday with some gifts.

A Ghanaian rejoices as their parents surprise him on his birthday. Photo credit: @normanbaileys/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The adorable video, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed the touching moment the young mother walked in on the teacher who was busily teaching his students.

The woman came in with pizza and a bowl, which she placed on one of the desks and then left.

The teacher, who had never anticipated such a gesture from the parent, looked on in awe as the woman left the class waving to the students.

The teacher took to social media to express joy over the parents' benevolent gesture.

"A parent surprised me with a thoughtful birthday package. Thank you and may God bless you abundantly. This has truly been one of my best birthdays".

Watch the video below:

Peeps commend the parents and the teacher

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video celebrated the teacher on his birthday. Others also praised the thoughtful parent for the kind gesture.

Brina added:

"Please where do you teach."

Lyns commented:

"Happy birthday dear."

Eno_Akuajarule indicated:

"God bless her."

Lastbabe Ini-Oluwa added:

"God bless her."

Teacher receives cassava and plantain as gift

YEN.com.gh reported that a rural parent took cassava to her child's school to give to the teachers as a gift.

The parent was videoed joyfully taking the cassava out of the basin, which she carried out and brought to the school.

The woman said they would continue to bring them some of their farm produce so the teachers would always have food.

When the teacher complained they would grow fat, the parents said they wanted them well-fed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh