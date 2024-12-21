GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere has donated some items to widows and young mothers

Serwaa Amihere and her team, including her sister and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, rock elegant ensembles

Some social media users have commented on the lovely videos of Serwaa Amihere as she arrives in a white car

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has donated food items, toiletries, and electrical appliances to some widows and single mothers at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The founder of Serwaa Amihere Foundation and Red Rose Christmas Charity donated items, including bags of rice, packs of natural spices, packs of tissue, electric food mixers, blenders, pop machines, and pieces of cloth.

Serwaa Amihere donates to widows and single mothers. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Some past beneficiaries spoke about receiving capital to start their businesses in 2023 ahead of the donation on December 21, 2024.

Serwaa Amihere and her sister rock jeans

Serwaa Amihere and her beautiful younger sister Maame Gyamfuaa arrived at the venue in a white car and spoke the spotlight with their stylish white top and skintight pants

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi looked gorgeous in a white designer top and ripped jeans.

Nana Aba Anamoah shares food for widows

Former manager for GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah was also spotted at the event sharing food for the young widows and single mothers.

She looked classy in short hairstyle, mild makeup and stylish sunglasses to complete her look.

GHOne presenter Serwaa Amihere donates food items

Some social media users have praised Serwaa Amihere for her generous donation to people in need.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ghconscious1 stated:

"Blackstars dey owe dis woman o 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

saloh_cin.goes stated:

"This is so beautiful 😍😢.. God bless you @serwaaamihere."

margaretnaaatswei stated:

"God bless you mommy,we are coming like kakai😂🥳❤️."

princessdeegh stated:

"Rm my heart i say God bless you 🙌🙌🙌."

anderson.ewurabena stated:

"God richly bless you 🙏".

villas_boaz stated:

"All the best . 🙏"

lorre_dear stated:

"God bless you 🙏🏾❤️".

sefasklosset stated:

"God bless You."

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks a two-piece outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning television personality Nana Aba Anamoah who stepped out in a ready-to-wear two-piece outfit.

The gorgeous outfit was designed by talented Ghanaian female fashion designer February By Serwaa.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's elegant outfit and short hairstyle.

