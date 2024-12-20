Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has penned a heartfelt letter congratulating the President-Elect and outlining key expectations from Ghanaians.

The letter, imbued with humility and respect, underscores Ghana's citizens' trust and hope in Mahama.

A-Plus begins by acknowledging Mahama's arduous journey to return to the highest office in the land.

He highlights Mahama’s extensive political career, which includes serving three terms as a Member of Parliament and his roles as Deputy Minister for Communications, full Minister, Vice President, and President.

Despite being voted out, Mahama’s resilience saw him spend eight years in opposition before reclaiming the presidency.

