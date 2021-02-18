Delay finally drops characteristics of the ideal man she wants in her life

- Delay has finally made a list comprising characteristics of her ideal man

- Among many other things, the TV star said she wanted a man who can cook

- Delay, from all indications, appears to be single and may be currently searching

Award-winning TV star and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known widely by the household name Delay, has opened up about her ideal kind of man.

In a series of posts on her verified Twitter handle, the Delay Show host outlined what would qualify a man to have a chance in her life.

Among other things, the business-minded TV star indicated she wanted her man to be a go-getter and not one who was filthy rich.

She went on to add that she did not want to be seen around a loudmouth, therefore her choice would be to date a quiet man.

When it comes to being a helpful partner, she preferred a man who knew his way around the kitchen and could fix sumptuous meals.

Delay's tweets read: "I like quiet men." "I like a man who can cook!" and "I like a man with potential, he doesn’t have to be rich, rich, rich."

Many fans and followers of the TV star took to the comment section to react to the list Delay had made.

