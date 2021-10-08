Mothers have started a new challenge on social media and it is warming the hearts of many people

The challenge involves sharing photos taken before or after the pregnancy, showing changes their bodies went through

Celebrities are jumping on the challenge and Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz is one of those that did the challenge

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A trend is currently going viral on social media as mothers share photos of how pregnancy changed their looks.

The photos are being shared with the hashtags #PregnancyWill HumbleYou and #PregnancyHumbledMe.

On-Air Personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz jumped on the challenge by sharing her pregnancy photo and another image of her.

Toolz was also humbled by pregnancy. Photo credit: toolzo

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"They called me Nostrildamus! Is this an official challenge now?? I've always found it so fascinating how these tiny little creatures end up changing us mums so much physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually."

Toyin Abraham shares pregnancy photo

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham shared a pregnancy photo of herself on Instagram to show how she was also humbled by pregnancy.

Below are photos of other people who were also humbled by pregnancy:

Sharing her own photos, @maureensings on Instagram wrote:

"Is not everytime fine picture. And this is how pregnancy humbled this beautiful baby girl. If you laugh, I pour you pepper."

Many react

Nigerians flooded the comment section of Toolz's post to share their reactions.

@queenanita_u said:

"Stopttt. I’m out of here."

@ray15th commented:

"First one is Tolu, second one is Toolz."

@barrister_somy wrote:

"I don't even have the mind to post mine. My own humbling eehn, it's on another level. People barely recognised me o!"

@abeehsola said:

"Love you still pretty mama."

@sopheeya_music commented:

"Ewo God please oo..pity me i already have big nose."

After being called names over childlessness, woman finally gives birth

YEN.com,gh previously reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Helen Bello finally gave birth to triplets after many years of waiting.

Taking to her Facebook page to celebrate her win, Helen said God has finally blessed her with three kids at the same time after many years of name-calling.

The new mum shared photos of when she was heavily pregnant and when she welcomed her babies into the world.

Source: Yen