News of Auntie Naa's marriage has sparked huge reactions among Ghanaians on social media

A young Ghanaian lady in a TikTok video provided more information about Auntie Naa's second marriage

She also made some claims about the TV presenter's ex-husband and his current relationship status

A young Ghanaian lady, @honam_sardine1, has taken to social media to react to the news that popular Ghanaian media personality Auntie Naa has remarried a Canadian lawyer after her first marriage collapsed.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady expressed astonishment as to why Auntie Naa, the host of Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, failed to bring her marital issues up for discussion like she does for others.

She claimed that the ex-husband of the pretty presenter, Yaw Adu, also known as Boneshaker, had also moved on and settled with a pretty and well-to-do lady, hence urging couples who take their marital issues to radio stations for resolution to be circumspect.

Auntie Naa's wedding

The wedding of the pretty middle-aged media personality and her husband was reportedly held in Kumasi.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to news of Auntie Naa's marriage

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were surprised over how the lady got that information.

Fremah red commented:

Off late she’s been travelling to Canada

sherikokoo papabi 92 indicated:

Ante Naaa will call you p3333

user8622771425185 stated:

Nana Yeboah said it long time and people are busy sending their marital issues to her did hear her's

Cilla_19_SmallGirl BigGoD

None is perfect as you said

