Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has reportedly left the club

According to multiple reports, the player has decided top leave due to nightmares since signing for the club

Hearts are preparing for their CAF Champions League clash against C.I Kamsar

Ghana midfielder, Gladson Awako, has left Accra Hearts of Oak just three weeks after joining the club, according to sports portal GHANASoccernet.com.

GHANASoccernet.com has reported that the player is no longer interested in playing for the club with other media houses claiming the midfielder has been having nightmares.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on GHANASoccernet, the player earlier informed the club of his desire to leave and has not trained in the last week.

"Gladson Awako has shockingly told Hearts of Oak he is no longer interested in playing for the Ghanaian giants barely a month after joining the Accra-based powerhouse," wrote Ghanasoccernet.

Meanwhile, sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru of Citi FM, has stated the player is not with Hearts because he is unwell and asked permission from the club.

"JUST IN: Awako has denied the reports. He says he’s only asked for few days off because of medical reasons. But he says he hasn’t quit the club," he wrote on Twitter.

Angel FM Sports journalist Listowell Mensah also disclosed the player is leaving because of spiritual attacks.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner arrived at Hearts with huge expectations following his outstanding season with Accra Great Olympics last season.

The news of his departure has left many Hearts fans disappointed as they await official news from the club over the player's future.

"Gladson Awako says he will no longer play for Hearts of Oak after they signed him?dem say he dey get scary dreams," wrote a fan on Twitter with the name Essel.

"You dey come take about 15,000gh a month norr you’ve canceled the deal… I’m sure dem take Gladson Awako to Juju coz," added Adofoasa.

"Gladson Awako case at hearts of oak camp can really show that these players use JuJu in playing ball, I guess Callum hodoi made a good decision by not joining the black stars. JuJu will not take you far in soccer, your end will only be a sad story to regret," wrote the Powder Guy.

Accra Hearts of Oak will hosts Guinean side C.I Kamsar on Sunday in their CAF Champions League clash.

