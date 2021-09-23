A young lady, Nokulunga Njapha, could not hide her joy after her mother gave her a beautiful Hyundai car

Many people flooded her comment section to celebrate with Nokulunga as some said her mother must be very kind

Sharing two photos of herself and the new car, the lady said that God's grace has always been enough for her

A young lady, Nokulunga Njapha, has gone online to celebrate her new ride on LinkedIn. Sharing two photos of the whip, the lady announced that her mother gifted her the ride.

The lady went ahead to appreciate God’s grace, describing it as a sufficient one in her life. One of the snaps she posted has her posing with the car key with the vehicle in the background.

Nokulunga Njapha has been congratulated on the wonderful gift. Photo source: LinkedIn/Nokulunga Njapha

Source: UGC

Don't disappoint your mother

The second photo gives a side view of the clean car with its booth and driver’s door opened. Many people took to her comment section to congratulate her.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 70 comments with more than 1,000 likes from LinkedIn users.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Nothando Mngcwango said:

"Congratulations cc."

Marco Van Wyk said:

"Congrats. I admire this and i know that this moment we cant achieve it but i know by the grace of god that i will one-day."

Loyiso Ndlovu said:

"Congratulations enjoy your ride."

Mmatshepo Modise said:

"Welcome to my team babe; team Hyundai...lol same car as mine. congratulations. Safe rides and God bless you and mommy."

Musa Professor Ngcobo said:

"Nokulunga your mother loves you please don't disappoint her, I'm very happy for you congratulations to you dear."

Johanna Lerumo said:

"Congratulations on the new ride."

Nohle Mgijima said:

"Mothers are the best...Big Contragulations Nokulunga."

Marota Welcome Mokabane said:

"Felicitations on such a new enticing baby, she’s a Queen. We thank her on your behalf, surely that’s a great investment. Such Mothers are Darlings."

I saved hard to get this car

Source: Yen Newspaper