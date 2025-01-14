Efya Dragon, in an interview, shared that she had been battling some serious health challenges

The popular TikToker said she had been dealing with a health problem in her hand and legs, which has affected her ability to move properly

Efya Dragon added that doctors have not been able to determine the cause of her illness despite visiting many hospitals and taking medications

Popular Ghanaian TikToker and actress Efya Dragon could not hold her emotions as she opened up about her battle with a serious health issue.

The TikTok sensation first became famous as a contestant on TV3's reality dating show, Date Rush, before crafting a massive following on the social media platform with her content.

Efya Dragon speaks about her serious illness

In an interview with renowned blogger Sammy Kay Media, Efya Dragon had difficulties with her movements and speech as she shared that she had been ill for some time.

The popular TikTok star said she had been dealing with a health problem in her hand for over a year. Despite the early signs, she ignored it until she recently began experiencing excruciating pains, which affected her ability to sleep at night.

Efya Dragon noted that she went to several hospitals for numerous medical scans, but the doctors have not been able to determine the cause of her health issues.

She said that she also took a lot of prescribed medications from the doctors, but there was no improvement in her health.

The actress, who was heavily involved in campaigning for President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before the 2024 elections, said that she started experiencing difficulties walking, which made her think she was developing a stroke.

Efya Dragon shared that she felt pain in her waist and legs and spent vast sums of money to cure herself. She added that she also sought financial support from a politician and miracle healings from spiritualists, but her condition has not improved.

Below is the video of Efya Dragon speaking about her health issues:

Ghanaians sympathise with Efya Dragon

Efya Dragon's battle with health issues triggered sympathy from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@MaameBoatengmaa commented:

"Try and wake up at midnight and pray with Alpha hour, Pastor Elvis Agyeman will pray for you. Share the link."

@isaacoseitutu6757 said:

"Awww, this girl is very generous. I watch her generosity on TikTok. May God heal her."

awura_abyna_ commented:

"May God help her na yaria de3 hmmm."

onebeautygh said:

"This lady needs spiritual assistance. Please, and please, she needs to go see a powerful man for prayers because a year ago, by this time, I was in this situation she is now."

@justiceboateng104 commented:

"Aww my dear, I love you so much. Wish I can help but don't know you personally but I decree healing into you right now. May you be healed. May you overcome any sprititual attack from dark places. Be healed."

Efya Dragon promises SHS boy new iPhone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efya Dragon promised to give a SHS boy a new iPhone after some individuals scammed him in Circle, Accra.

The TikToker felt sad for the St John's Grammar Senior High School student and urged him to contact her on social media.

Efya Dragon received praise and plaudits from Ghanaians for her generous gesture towards the student.

