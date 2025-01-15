Meet American golfer Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, Juju R. Chan Julianna

While Sahith Theegala has made headlines on the PGA Tour, his long-term girlfriend, Juju R. Chan Julianna, has supported him constantly. Their love, which started at Pepperdine University, has grown alongside Sahith's blossoming reputation, with Julianna supporting him from the sidelines. How much do you know about Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, Juju R. Chan Julianna?

Juju R. Chan Julianna sits beside a water body with food on the table (L). Chan stands next to the flower plantation on a paved path (R). Photo: @jujurchan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, Juju R. Chan Julianna, is an American professional swimmer, swim coach, and customer success manager. She currently works as a director of growth and operations at Rayv, having previously worked as an enterprise customer success manager at Trace.

Sahith Theegala's girlfriend's profile summary

Full name Juju R. Chan Julianna Gender Female Place of birth Burlingame, Calif, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sahith Theegala Father David Chan Mother Jenny Chan Siblings Chloe Chan Education Da Vinci Charter Academy, Pepperdine University Profession Swim coach, customer success manager

Juju R. Chan Julianna's biography

She is an American swimmer, swim coach and customer success manager. Julianna was born in Burlingame, California, United States, to her parents, Jenny and David Chan. She grew up alongside her younger sister, Chloe Chan. Julianna is of Asian ethnicity and holds American nationality.

Juju R. Chan Julianna's educational background

Chan graduated from Da Vinci Charter Academy, a high school in Davis, California, in 2015. She attended Pepperdine University from 2015 to 2019 for a bachelor's degree in sports administration. Chan later joined Pepperdine Law in 2019 for a master's degree in dispute resolution and completed it in 2020.

Top-5 facts about Juju R. Chan Julianna. Photo: @jujurchan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Juju R. Chan Julianna do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Julianna started her career in 2014 as a campaign intern at Congressman John Garamendi. She worked as an editorial intern at Guardian Halo for six months before moving to Los Angeles Sparks as a sales academy intern, where she worked for another six months.

Julianna worked for Pepperdine University as a lifeguard for two years and two months, a communications intern for athletics for one year and nine months, a pool manager for one year and three months, a graduate assistant in athletics communication for one year and two months, and an assistant swim coach for seven months.

She worked full-time at Trace as a customer success manager for two years and two months and as Trace's enterprise customer success manager from October 2022 to February 2024. Chan has been serving as the director of growth and operations at Rayv since March 2024.

Julianna's swimming career

Juju R. Chan Julianna had a successful swimming career while attending Pepperdine University. Here's an overview of some of her accomplishments:

Season/Club Achievements Pepperdine 2018-19 Set an individual school record in the 100 IM (1:00.09) and relay record in the 200 medley relay. Earned All-PCSC first-team honours in the 100 breaststroke (2nd place). Earned All-PCSC honourable mention in the 200 breaststroke (9th place). Scored 68 individual points at the PCSC Championships as a senior. Pepperdine 2017-18 Earned All-PCSC honourable mention as a junior in the 100 breaststrokes (13th place). Scored 16 individual points at the PCSC Championships. Competed in all nine meets. Pepperdine 2016-17 Earned All-PCSC first-team honours in the 100 breaststroke (5th place) as a sophomore. Earned All-PCSC honourable mention in the 100 IM (15th place). Scored 44 individual points at the PCSC Championships. Pepperdine 2015-16 Earned All-PCSC first-team honours in the 100-breaststroke 7th place) as a freshman. Earned All-PCSC honorable mention in the 200 breaststroke (15th place). Scored 35 individual points at the PCSC Championships. Named a CSCAA Scholar Athlete. UCD Aquatics club She was awarded the Matt Castro Award in 2013. High school Two-time winner of the Most Improved Swimmer award.

Juju R. Chan Julianna's net worth

How much is Juju R. Chan Julianna worth? Details about her net worth are not publicly available. However, she has earned a steady income as an , enterprise customer success manager, and director of growth and operations.

How did Sahith Theegala and Juju R. Chan Julianna meet?

Sahith and Julianna met in 2017 while attending Pepperdine University. Their mutual interest in sports significantly impacted their friendship. At the time of their meeting, Theegala was gaining recognition in college golf, while Chan excelled in swimming.

Despite their diverse sports, their paths to success and dedication were comparable. The duo revealed their relationship to the public in January 2023. They shared the news in an Instagram post from the Sentry Tournament of Champions hosted in Kapalua.

Sahith Theegala and his girlfriend Julianna "JuJu" Chan pose for a formal photo at The Ring before attending the Presidents Cup Celebration at The Royal Montreal Golf Club. Photo: Chris Condon

Source: Getty Images

Juju R. Chan Julianna's boyfriend, Sahith Theegala, is a US-based professional golfer who competes on the PGA Tour. He was born on 4 December 1997 in Orange, California, United States, and is 27 years old as of January 2024.

Sahith Theegala's family comprises his parents, Muralidhar and Karuna Theegala, and a younger sibling named Sahan. He is of Indian heritage and grew up near Chino Hills, California. In the latter part of the 1980s, his family moved to the USA from Telangana, India.

FAQs

Who is Juju R. Chan Julianna? She is an American professional swimmer, swim coach and customer success manager widely recognised as Sahith Theegala's girlfriend. Who are Juju R. Chan Julianna's parents? Her parents are Jenny and David Chan. Where was Juju R. Chan Julianna born? She was born in Burlingame, California, United States. Does Juju R. Chan Julianna have a sibling? She has a younger sister called Chloe Chan. What nationality is Sahith? He is an American national of Indian descent. How long have Sahith Theegala and Juju R. Chan Julianna been dating? They have been together for over seven years because they started dating in 2017. How tall is Juju R. Chan Julianna? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall.

Sahith Theegala's girlfriend, Juju R. Chan Julianna, is an accomplished swimmer, swim coach and customer success manager. While she lives a relatively private life, her previous collegiate swimming career and current profession in customer success and director of growth and operations indicate that she is a dedicated and accomplished individual.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos. Sarah Jane Ramos is a United States wine and spirits expert who rose to prominence as a lover and baby mother of NFL quarterback Dak Prescott.

Sarah Jane commenced her professional career after graduating from university by finding a job in the hospitality business. She began as a barkeeper at Mariott Hotels before taking on a wine specialist job at Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits in October 2017. Read the article to find out more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh