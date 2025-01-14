Lil Win, in a video, flaunted the plush interior of his home as he and his wife hyped the actor's mother's house dedication event

The actor's home was well-furnished and equipped with a washing sink, flower pots, a big-screen television, and framed pictures

The video garnered positive reactions from numerous Ghanaians, who thronged to the post\s comments section to share their views

Award-winning Kumawood actor Lil Win courted attention after flaunting the plush interior of his lovely home in Kumasi.

The comic actor has achieved massive success since entering the Ghanaian movie industry and is regarded as one of the country's wealthiest and highest-paid movie stars.

Since he became a prominent movie star, Lil Win has amassed multiple properties, assets, and several luxury cars, including the expensive Mercedes-Benz that was involved in a severe car accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy and injured others at Amakom on the day of his A Country Called Ghana movie premiere in May 2024.

The comic actor has also made significant investments in business ventures that have yielded massive financial returns and exponentially increased his net worth.

The comic actor established the Great Minds International School, an ultra-modern institution with modern educational materials and equipment in Offinso Ahenekro in the Afigya Kwabre North district of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He launched the ultramodern barbering shop and salon, Wezzy Barbershop Studios, which he recently opened in a grand ceremony in December 2024.

In October 2024, Lil Win shared videos of construction work being undertaken in a vast mansion he had built for his mother, Adwoa Offe, to celebrate her 80th birthday in grand style. He also paid for the cementing of the road leading to the mansion.

The A Country Called Ghana actor and producer previously gifted his mother an 8-bedroom house as she celebrated her 70th birthday.

Lil Win flaunts his home's plush interior

Lil Win took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself wearing a white T-shirt with his mother's picture.

The Kumawood actor beamed with excitement as he flaunted the beautiful decorations and expensive items in the interior of his private residence.

Lil Win's home was well-furnished and equipped with many items, including a washing sink, flower pots, a big-screen television, and framed pictures of himself and his family.

The comic actor, who was among several celebrities at C Confion's funeral, was joined by his wife, Maame Serwaa, as they hyped their upcoming family gathering and House dedication event in his mother's mansion at Kwamang Afigya Kwabre North, Ashanti Region, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Below is the video of Lil Win flaunting his home's plush interior:

Lil Win's video of home stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

Mommie commented:

"You have done well🙏. Your mum is soo lucky. God bless you🙏."

Akosuah Be Nice said:

"Philadelphia mu Apostle baakop3😅."

Ohemaa Esther commented:

"Apostle baaop3, Adom Nyame bless you more."

MR_LORD said:

"May the good Lord bestow thy blessings upon you for the love you've shown to your mother and family🙌."

Papa Kumasi ignores Lil Win's handshake

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Kumasi ignored Lil Win's handshake at C Confion's funeral service.

The comic actor looked upset as his colleague and his crew arrived at the funeral and greeted the attendees.

The video of Papa Kumasi's awkward encounter with Lil Win garnered negative reactions on social media.

