Shatta Wale's On God hit single has been adjudged one of the top Afrobeats songs

The single made it to the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart a few weeks after his glorious first stint in Jamaica

YEN.com.gh spoke to music executive Bra Bryte about his thoughts on Shatta Wale's newest milestone

Shatta Wale's 2017 hit track On God has made it to Billboard's Top Afrobeats Songs chart.

This comes a few weeks after the Ghanaian superstar performed the track in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel on stage.

Shatta Wale's On God Debuts On Billboard 2 Weeks After Performance With Vybz Kartel In Jamaica

Shatta Wale performed three songs at the 30k capacity National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, including On God.

On God, inspired by doubts about his high-flying career, quickly became a fan favourite after its release in 2017.

The song recenlty debuted on the Billboard US Aftobeat chart securing the 35th position. The chart is led by Push 2 Start by South Africa's Tyla who has occupied the position for four consecutive weeks.

Music executive weighs in On God's new Billboard debut

According to Ghanaian music executive Bra Bryt, On God's entry into the charts is a great example of how well thought-through performances influence streaming success.

"Ordinarily, I wouldn't make a fuss about this but this happens to be a special case in the sense that we hardly see the aftermath effect of the foreign shows our acts play.

"So for Shatta Wale, an artiste tagged as a local champion, to reach this height after a five-minute performance, it’s a big deal.

"Also, it shows the positive side of making thoughtful and insightful song selections for specific territories."

Shatta Wale's performance in Jamaica came with as much praise as backlash. While many heralded him for chasing his dream of meeting and performing with his idol Vybz Kartel for over a decade, others criticised the On God hitmaker's set list in Jamaica.

Samini congratulates Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini had heaped praise on Shatta Wale after his iconic moments with Vybz Kartel.

The musician said he was proud of Shatta Wale for representing Ghana on the Freedom Street concert stage.

His acknowledgement of Shatta Wale's accomplishment resonated with many fans who thronged his comments section to hail him.

