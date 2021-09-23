Emmanuel Gyasi's girlfriend, Carolina Rossi, says she is proud of her boyfriend

She posted a heartwarming message to her boyfriend after he scored against Juventus

Gyasi netted a beautiful curler in Spezia's defeat to the Italian giants

Girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer, Emmanuel Gyasi, Carolina Rossi, celebrated her man in a heartwarming message after he delivered a stunner against Juventus.

The 27-year-old Black Stars forward scored an outstanding goal against the Italian giants as Spezia suffered a narrow defeat at home.

In a Facebook post, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyasi's girlfriend took to social media to express how proud she was of the attacker.

"There are emotions you can't explain, you can only live them with tears in your eyes and your heart down your throat. Emotions of a long way, of many difficulties and of many sacrifices," she wrote.

"Proud of you, to live with you all these emotions and to always be there with you," she continued with love emojis.

"You deserve all the happiness you blew up yesterday. Forever together against everything," she concluded.

Emmanuel Gyasi and Rossi, the daughter of Sassuolo's sporting director, have been dating for years and the two look inseparable.

Proud of you love - Emmanuel Gyasi's Italian girlfriend celebrates his stunner against Juventus. SOURCE: Facebook/ Carolina Rossi

Source: Facebook

The striker responded under her post with:

"Forever together. Love you my queen."

The Ghanaian forward's second goal of the season cancelled an early strike from Juventus forward, Moise Kaen.

His goal gingered Spezia, who took the lead after the break through Janis Antiste.

However, a strong fightback by the Old Ladies saw Frederico Chiesa pulled level in the 66 minute before Mathijs De Ligt stole the winner with 18 minutes left.

Emmanuel Gyasi has been a key player for Spezia since helping them earn promotion to the topflight, and over the weekend, he captained the team to victory against Venezia.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian players continue to flourish in Europe for their clubs, and on Tuesday night, four of them were on target for their teams, with two netting their debut goals.

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, and Wolfsberger AC new signing, Augustine Boakye, scored debut goals for their clubs, with Mohammed Kudus and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scoring in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In photos posted on the respective Twitter handles of the clubs, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the quartet of Ghanaian stars were all on winning sides.

