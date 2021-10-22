Zionfelix's girlfriend, Mina, has posed with their daughter, Baby Pax, for the first time

Mina held the baby in her left hand but had her face covered as actress Nadia Buari has been doing with her four children

Many people had admired the photo and said Baby Paxi is growing big and beautifully

The girlfriend of Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Minalyn, has posed with their daughter, Baby Pax, for the first time.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ghgossip_hq, Mina, looking so gorgeous, is seen holding the baby in her left hand as she placed her other hand on the car she posed by.

Like Nadia Buari, Mina has covered the baby’s face with love emojis so that social media users do not see how she really looks like.

Though her face was covered, Pax’s other body parts such as the legs, showed, indicating how tall she has grown already.

There must be a reason for Mina covering the little girl’s face, as Nadia Buari has succeeded in covering the faces of her four daughters till now.

Reaction

The post has triggered some reactions with some people observing that Pax is growing beautifully:

makersveri: "Hw3 my baby girl is growing wonderfully."

mirabelasamoah: "Pax - pam, u are indeed a blessing to ur parents, grow to become what u are destined to be in Jesus name. Amen."

asanteruth969ra270913: "Gorgeous."

abubakarkhadija760: "Beautiful."

"Her hair alone"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a video of Baby Pax with plenty of hair on her head.

The video was shared by Mina herself, and it captured only Pax's head perhaps to allow fans admire her baby girl.

A double blessing

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has welcomed two children with his two girlfriends, Mina, and Erica.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

He also thanked God for blessing him with a princess through Minalyn.

Zionfelix's other girlfriend, Erica Amoa, the Italy-based gospel musician, also has a son, Felix Adom Jnr, for him.

We published the report of Felix Adom Jnr, issuing a warning note to his parents.

