Mark of humility - New Kotoko coach Prosper Odum interacts with groundsman

New coach of Kumas Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Odum, is already winning hearts of fans of the club after a photo of him interacting with the groudsman dropped.

The former WAFA coach joined the club this week but arrived with an aura of optimism that has got supporters of the club confident once again.

In a photos posted on Twitter by Asante Forkuo, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the University of Cape Coast lecturer is described as humble for having a chat with the groundskeeper.

Mark of humility - New Kotoko coach Prosper Odum chats with groundsman.

"Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum having a chat with the grounds man. Humility," wrote Asante Forkuo.

"Humility will take you places," replied another fan with the name Jesse Miller.

Dr. Prosper Narteh has started pre-season with the Porcupine Warriors as the team prepares for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

"I want to be remembered as the coach who came and established a strong, sound youth team for Kotoko, a coach who came and changed the style of play of Kotoko and a coach who came and won trophies for Kotoko," he told Kotoko media.

The Kumasi-based club have ambitions of reclaiming the league title from fierce rivals Accra Hearts of Oak after ending last season without a trophy.

The Reds have been active in the transfer market, having signed former Inter Allies star Richmond Lamptey, Clinton Opoku and Samuel Boateng.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko signed a two-year deal with Prosper Narteh Odum following the departure of Portuguese gaffer Mariano Barreto.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season begins on October 29, 2021.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to release the fixtures for the upcoming season in the coming weeks as club prepare for the new campaign.

