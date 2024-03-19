Benjamin Azamati started off his campaign at this year's African Games well

Despite the good start, the sprint star failed to excel in the final men's 100m race

The Ghanaian Olympian came fifth, shocking scores of fans who were rooting for his strides at this year's tournament

On March 19, Ghanaian sprint star Benjamin Azamati participated in the final 100m race at the ongoing African Games in Accra.

The Ghanaian athlete's position shocked many fans, considering his explosive start to finishing first in the heat five of the men's 100m race.

Scores of fans took to social media to share their disbelief over the Ghanaian Olympian's results in the finals.

Cameroon grabs gold

Benjamin Azamati finished fifth in the 100m final with a time of 10.45s, while his Cameroon counterpart, Eseme Alobwede, finished with a time of 10.14s, grabbing the gold medal.

The athlete had secured the second position during the semi-finals on March 18, increasing the anticipation for his strides during the final performance at the African Games in Accra.

According to sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo, Bejamin Azamati looked off going into the race.

Netizens react to Azamati's results

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who expressed their disappointment over Azamati's results.

Flex Flyer said:

Jogging Azamati anyway nobody was able to qualify for the Olympics base on time

Eshiobugie Mustafa Musa wrote:

Christian Ogbene de play..... We know who owns All African games since inception. Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa

Bernice Tsewu shared:

Dei Jones D J same sentiments here. He seems not to be in good shape or his contenders are far better.

Mapos Sports noted:

Over confidence is killing Azamati good luck next time

Evangelist Isaac Acquah added:

His initial time was very bad

Ghana takes sixth spot on the medals table

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had climbed to the sixth position on the All-African Games medal table.

As of March 18, Ghana has secured a total of 46 medals, comprising 9 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze medals, while Egypt dominated on the top of the list with 156 medals.

