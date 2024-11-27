Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the subject of an £11million extortion plot back in March 2022

Six men, including Pogba's brother Mathias, are facing trial for blackmailing and attempted money extortion from the France star

While the trial was ongoing in Paris, Pogba picked up Basketball as he linked up with NBA superstar Jimmy Butler in Florida

The trial of six men, including Mathias Pogba, the brother of French football star Paul Pogba, began on Tuesday, 26th November, in Paris.

The group faces charges of blackmail, attempted extortion of millions of euros, and holding the midfielder at gunpoint.

This shocking case has rocked French football, involving not only Pogba’s brother but also three childhood friends.

The allegations add to the troubles of Paul Pogba, whose career has been marred by injuries, inconsistent form, and off-field controversies since France’s 2018 World Cup triumph.

Pogba’s professional struggles have escalated in recent months. After leaving Manchester United in 2022, he rejoined Juventus but faced prolonged injury setbacks.

Earlier this month, Juventus terminated his contract following an 18-month suspension for doping, sidelining him until March 2025, per Goal.

At the heart of the trial are accusations that the six defendants attempted to extort €13 million ($13.5 million) from Pogba.

While all six, including Mathias, appeared in court, Paul Pogba was absent and is not expected to attend the proceedings, according to his legal team.

The case gained public attention in August 2022 when Mathias released a video claiming to expose "explosive" secrets about his younger brother.

In subsequent clips, Mathias accused Paul of using witchcraft to harm France teammate Kylian Mbappé.

Paul Pogba’s legal representatives dismissed the allegations, stating that the videos were part of a broader campaign of threats and extortion, per Yahoo Sports.

As the trial opened, defense lawyers called for an adjournment on procedural grounds, with the court’s decision on the matter pending. The case continues to unfold, shedding light on a bitter family feud and the darker side of professional football.

