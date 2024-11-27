A Ghanaian woman has made history as the first female to obtain a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Ghana

From a humble beginning, Dr Gloria Agyeiwaa Antwi Botchway defied all odds to attain the height she currently has

A Ghanaian woman has made the nation proud with her groundbreaking educational achievement.

Dr Gloria Agyeiwaa Antwi Botchway has etched her name in history as the first Ghanaian woman to obtain a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Ghana (UG).

The University of Ghana celebrated Dr Botchway's achievement on its Facebook page, noting that it breaks long-standing gender barriers in a male-dominated field and inspires future female mathematicians.

From selling pure water to achieving PhD

Dr Botchway has a unique story of determination and resilience. Her achievement did not come on a silver platter, as it was fraught with challenges. From humble beginnings, Dr Botchway persevered through adversity to reach the pinnacle of academic success.

Sharing her story, she noted that she was born into a poor home and struggled to make ends meet and support her younger brother.

At one point in her life, she had to hawk pure water on the streets and sell food items like yams and fish to survive. She also recalls sleeping on the floor since her parents could not afford a bed for them to lie on. Dr Gloria did not allow all these barriers to hamper her from achieving her dreams.

Discovering her love for Mathematics

Dr Gloria realised she loved Mathematics when she was in Senior High School. During her days at the Accra Girls Senior High, Dr Botchway focused on Business subjects; however, she soon discovered her passion for Math.

“I’ve always loved Maths. It challenges me, and I wanted to be in a field where few people ventured,” she said.

She also recalled being encouraged by one of her teachers to become a Lecturer, which inspired her to purse higher education in the field.

"He just told me that, Gloria, you have to be a Lecturer," she said.

She noted that she was inspired by mentors like Prof. Elsie Kaufmann and Dr. Adu Gyamfi, who encouraged her to attain higher heights in the field.

Congratulations pour in for Dr Botchway

Netizens who saw the post about Dr Botchway's achievement were proud of her and congratulated her in the comment section.

@Frederick Nene Kwesi Djornobuah wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Joseph Sorte wrote:

"Congratulations Dr. Gloria Agyeiwaa Antwi UG and Ghanaians are proud of your achievement. God bless you."

@Issifu Musah Denjumah wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS,Dr.Gloria Agyeiwaa Antwi Botchway you’ve made UG proud. AYEEKOO to you

@Adu Awuah Wilson wrote:

"Congratulations!"

