A 20-year-old Ghanaian boy's persistence in seeking employment moved business owner Roni Nicol to fund his tertiary education

The young man completed senior high school in 2021 but could not further his education due to financial challenges

Social media users who saw the post thronged to the comment section to appreciate the sponsor and wished the recipient well

Ghanaian businessman, Roni Nicol offered to fund a 20-year-old boy’s tertiary education after after learning about the young gentleman's performance in secondary school.

According to Roni Nicol, the young man has been seeking audience with him for over two years during which he begged for employment to enable him earn a monthly salary which would in turn allow him to finance his education and go about his daily activities.

Upon finally getting hold of the businessman, the young man stated he was willing to do any job in the company to earn a salary.

Roni Nicol said due to the young man’s persistence, he asked him to come to his office for a discussion and possible employment. However, he did not have a CV but came with his results from the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“For almost 2 years now, a young boy (20 years old) has been asking me for a job even as a cleaner. Finally, I invited him to my office and asked for his CV. He didn't have a CV but only his WASSCE results.”

Roni Nicol said upon further questioning; he realised the young man completed Senior High School in 2021 and could not afford to further his education despite his good results.

“In fact, looking at his results, I will assist him to further his education, it just doesn't make sense to employ him. He has been home since 2021 and wanted to work because he couldn't afford to go to university.”

Netizens commend Roni Nicol for sponsoring boy

Several social media users commented on the post. They applauded Roni Nicol for his benevolence and wished the young man well. YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions. Read them below:

Andy Abrokwah said:

“Big ups!”

Kobina Acquah Graham wrote:

“Employ him and give him the opportunity to go to school too. Let him combine work and school. He will thank you for that.”

William Sangmor said:

“Wow, English rather was his challenge.”

Nana Oduro wrote:

“Please help him to get into a Teachers Training College. With that, after he finishes, he will have secured a job , he won’t come back to you again asking for a job . God bless you, that’s my humble advice. Thanks.”

Henry Nii Teiko Adjin-Tettey said:

“Bless you. Pls, those who can, let's do more of this and your cup will run over in blessings. God bless FSHS.”

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng wrote:

“God richly bless you bro.”

