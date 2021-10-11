A talented Ghanaian Chef has recently won a cooking competition organized by DSTV in South Africa

Joseph Odoom competed with Chefs from Nigeria, Zambia, Rwanda, DR Congo, Nigeria, and Kenya

The 26-year-old received a cash prize of Ghc30,000 for winning

A recent publication by Edward Asare indicates that a Ghanaian man has made his motherland proud as he emerges as the winner for a show on DSTV called 'House of Chefs.'

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that Joseph Odoom represented Ghana on DSTV Honey's House of Chef' and topped in the competition.

Competitors for the food competition, Joseph posing in his chef attire Photo credit: Joseph Odoom

Source: Instagram

The young chef who won the ultimate price of Ghc30,000 after conquering his competitors from DR Congo, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Rwanda and Nigeria.

The publication indicated that Joseph had his undergraduate education at the Takoradi Technical University where he studied Hospitality Management and Administration.

The 26-year-old man is currently a pastry and sous chef for Fulani Kitchen.

Source: Yen Newspaper