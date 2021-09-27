A police officer has been causing massive waves online after reports of him freeing a female suspect he slept with surfaced online

Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah allegedly released Theresa Forson who had been in police custody for a while after having a good time with her

Netizens have since resorted to the comments section to pour out their hearts

A recent publication by Asaase Radio has gotten many Ghanaians reacting massively.

The post on Facebook, sighted by YEN.com.gh, shared that Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah, a police officer stationed at Nkanfoa in Cape Coast, has allegedly released a suspect after having intercourse with her.

According to the publication, Theresa Forson, the suspect, had been in custody for days prior to her release.

Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah got intimate with Theresa on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in her cell, Asaase Radio reported.

Apomah asked the suspect to run away to a place where no one would find her.

Theresa, however, went straight home upon her release.

The family of the convict is reported to have returned her back to the station since they were aware the convict was supposed to be in police custody, Asaase Radio shared.

From Ivy-Barbara Arthur:

Look at that! What a disgrace to the force. You're a mere Lance Corporal, you're just setting foot into the police service and see the foolishness you're coming with. Was she the only one in the cell or he carried on despite the presence of other cellmates? He should be jailed and stripped of his uniform.

Brown Isaac commented:

The power of a woman’s “hole” has and continues to cause the fall of many gallant men like Samson,David and our new man on the block Lance corporal Isaac Apomah

Dominic A. Akanti replied:

Well, since you value your uncontrolled libidinal instincts and drives more than your job, so shall it be!

Quojo Owusu Yeboah wrote:

The policeman should replace her in cell, simple. Imagine all these criminals are in police uniform, how can we progress

Quasi Attobrah replied:

Why don't we have the photo of said policeman being publicised like that of the lady?

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a police officer, Corporal Christian Adjei Boateng, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorbike in Kintampo.

My Joy Online reports that corporal Adjei Boateng was arrested after his colleague saw him pushing a Honda motorbike to a fitting shop opposite the Police station.

To the dismay of the complainant and another officer, they headed to the fitting shop only to realize corporal Christian Adjei Boateng was nowhere to be found.

