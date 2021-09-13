A police officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing a motorbike from a fitting shop in Kintampo

The residence of the officer, Corporal Christian Adjei Boateng, was searched after he was spotted by his colleague pushing the motorbike

Various items such as AK 47 assault rifle ammunition, body armour, dead body bag, ballistic helmet and wrap of dried plant substance suspected to be narcotics were found

A police officer, Corporal Christian Adjei Boateng, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorbike in Kintampo.

My Joy Online reports that, Corporal Adjei Boateng was arrested after his colleague saw him pushing a Honda motorbike to a fitting shop opposite the Police station.

To the dismay of the complainant and another officer, they headed to the fitting shop only to realise corporal Christian Adjei Boateng was nowhere to be found.

The divisional crime officer, Edmund Agyemang Badu, along with some investigators, conducted a search at his residence in Kintampo following the incident.

“The search revealed the following items in his single room self-contained rented apartment; 10 live AK 47 assault rifle ammunition, body armour, dead body bag, ballistic helmet and wrap of dried plant substance suspected to be narcotics,” a statement from the divisional police command, according to My Joy Online.

Corporal Adjei Boateng admitted ownership of the found items but refused to disclose their source.

