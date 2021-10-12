A burglar broke into the car of a man named Gabby A BornRich on Facebook to steal some vital parts of the car

However, after the operation, the gentleman fell deeply asleep and was found at 6 am in the car still sleeping

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section to pick some of the most hilarious reactions Ghanaians shared

Gabby A BornRich, a Facebook user, has shared a hilarious story of how a burglar managed to enter his house, break into his car but could not escape before daytime.

Narrating the story in the popular Facebook group, TroTro diaries, Gabby said the suspect came for the operation at about three o'clock in the morning.

The burglar was able to unfix different parts of the car which he intended to go and sell as spare parts for money but unfortunately for him, he fell asleep shortly after his job was done.

"He feel deeply asleep after his operation, which everyone was shocked; my co-ternant saw him around 6:30 am while he was still sleeping," Gabby indicated.

What Ghanaians are saying

Hundreds of Ghanaians have been sharing loads of interesting comments are reading this account.

Below were some:

Ampofo Francis Amoani said:

But on a more serious note, the guy has really dismantle the car paa oo

Sarah Ewura-ama Quarshie-Assan mentioned:

People will always doubt till it happens to them. My phone was stolen in Accra Central and the thieves kept calling my husband to tell me to come pick up my phone . They say the phone was hunting them. We just arranged a safe pick-up location and went for it bokoorrr

Stephen Nana Ahwireng Jnr indicated:

All of a sudden, he forgot himself and thought he was at his workshop doing maintenance so he can pause and rest small. Lazy thief

Thief trapped in church after stealing

In a similar story, luck ran out for a suspected thief at Techimantia in the Tano South District of the Ahafo region after he tried to steal from the Catholic Church in the town.

The man, identified as Agya Asuo, got trapped in the church building after breaking in to steal some items.

According to a report YEN.com.gh monitored on UTV, Agya Asuo entered the church by chiseling a part of the down floor of the building.

Source: Yen