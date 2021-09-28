A 19-year-old girl who scored grade A- (minus) in the 2020 KCSE is distressed after failing to join university owing to challenges in raising her tuition fees.

Jemimah Khayeye, who hails from Kitale in Trans-Nzoia county, had secured a chance at the Technical University of Mombasa to pursue a Bachelor of Technology in Medical Laboratory Sciences.

However, speaking to KTN, Khayeye who comes from a humble background, said her parents could not raise her tuition and upkeep money to enable her to join the institution.

The teen has since resorted to menial jobs, including washing peoples' utensils and splitting firewood to compliment her parent's little income.

Khayeye father, Vincent Jumba, works as a caretaker at someones home.

He said his income and the irregular earning of his wife from casual jobs are not even sufficient to sustain his family and educate their daughter.

