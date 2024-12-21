President Akufo-Addo has presented presidential charters to 14 universities at a ceremony at the Jubilee House.

The universities include Academic City University College at Haatso-Accra, Entrance University College of Health Sciences at Spintex-Accra, Ensign Global College at Kpong, Family Health University College at Teshie-Accra, Garden City University College at Kenyasi-Kumasi, KAAF University College at Fetteh Kakraba, and Thrivus Insititute for Biomedical Science and Technology at Lashibi-Accra.

Akufo-Addo says the universities must maintain high standards.

Others are Accra Metropolitan University College (formerly known as Laweh University College) at Nungua-Accra, University College of Gold Coast (formerly known as Accra Business School) at Spintex-Accra, Heritage Christian University College at Amasaman-Accra, Knutsford University College at East Legon-Accra and Nobel International Business School at South Legon-Accra.

The rest are the National Defence College (formerly the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre and Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College) at Teshie-Accra and the African University College of Communications and Business (Previously the African University College of Communications) at Adabraka-Accra.

The charters were granted under the new Tertiary Education Policy Framework and Sections 52 and 26 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023).

After granting the charters, President Akufo-Addo stated that it was the highest recognition a tertiary institution could achieve and congratulated the universities for successfully meeting the stringent requirements established by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

He charged them to maintain the high standards that led to their successes and achievements.

The President also encouraged them to work hard to meet the demands of a fast-changing world.

The President also asked for support for the chartered universities in their journey towards excellence.

