A Nigeria lady has surprised her husband with a car on their wedding day as the man cried heavily

The woman presented the key and papers to the vehicle in the presence of wedding guests who were amazed by the gesture

Nigerians who reacted to a video said the woman has really done well as they wished their partner could be that generous

A Nigerian woman has done the unusual and people cannot just keep talking about her act. On her wedding day, the bride broke stereotypes and gave her husband a brand new car.

In a short video shared online by Gossip Mill Nigeria, the man appeared scared as his wife marched him out to the surprise.

Many wedding guests were amazed. Photo source: @gossipmillnaija

He got emotional

Not knowing what was about to happen, he wore a frown as his friends made jest of him. Someone behind the camera said the man does not know what is about to happen.

When the car key was presented to him, he heaved a sigh of relief. He cried at the thoughtfulness of his wife.

Many people asked him to open his eyes so that he can see the car the wife bought for him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

ibisoaboko said:

"Nah man way give us peace of mind we go buy car for ooo."

belchris_keto said:

"Oga press key nau make I see which one."

_____deco1972 said:

"This is the only good news in September."

theboy_v3ega said:

"Where are our Nigeria girls? Guess they are on vacation. I come in peace."

osinachifendi said:

"Slay Queen left the group."

navidacruiz22 said:

"This one give keys plus papers, no be the other celebrity wey give keys no give papers."

Man made his wife happy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian pastor, Gospel Agochukwu on Thursday, September 9, took to Facebook to narrate how he gave his wife a new car to celebrate her birthday.

He went ahead to narrate that the lady he wanted to marry called off their wedding six days to the day, saying she is no more interested in the relationship.

The pastor revealed this was after wedding invites had already been sent out to church members, and friends, and church workers had already picked out their matching outfits.

Source: Yen.com.gh