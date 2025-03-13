Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and his wife Aisha Tamba have welcomed their first baby together

The Saudi-based forward, who currently plays for Al Nassr, and his wife reside in the Asian country

The naming ceremony of the child will be held in Mane's uncle house in his hometown in Senegal

Senegalese football icon Sadio Mane and his wife Aisha Tamba have reportedly welcomed their first child together in Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool star married Ms Tamba when she was 18 in January 2023 but had to wait till she completed her education to move her to Saudi Arabia, where he plies his trade with Al Nassr.

Mane, whose had a legendary career in Europe before moving to Asia, is currently at the twilight of his illustrious sporting journey.

And while his football career is close to an end, Mane has started a beautiful family following the newest addition to his household.

According to Mostar Sport, the couple welcomed a baby girl last Thursday in Saudi Arabia.

Mane and his wife are yet to post anything official about their baby, but YEN.com.gh has gathered that a naming ceremony will be held in his native on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, Laura Dave Media reports the ceremony will be held in Keur Massar, the home of Mane's uncle.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year is expected to travel to Senegal this week ahead of the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers. The Teranga Lions will face Sudan and Togo in the qualifiers.

Mane missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after picking an injury while playing for German giants Bayern Munich.

This season, Mane has scored goals for Al Nassr as they continue their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League and Asian Champions League titles. The Knights of Najd reached the quarter-final of the competition after beating Esteghal FC.

Mane shares the number of children he wants

The former Southampton and Liverpool star shared that he wants a big family but the religiously devoted Muslim will accept what God gives him.

According to Mane, three or four children will be enough for him and his wife.

"Funny question. If it is just a choice, I would say 3 or 4. Except that it is God who decides and I will thank him no matter what," he said, as quoted by GOAL.

Their new born baby, who happens to be a girl, will be the first between the couple.

Last year, Mane's wife completed her diploma education, successfully achieving distinction.

