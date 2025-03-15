France captain Kylian Mbappe surpassed Ronaldo's debut season record for Real Madrid with his latest strikes in La Liga

The 26-year-old struck twice in a space of six minutes, spurring Madrid to a first-half comeback against Villarreal

With his tally standing at 31 goals with many more games left for the season to end, Mbappe will back himself to stretch his tally

Kylian Mbappe has etched his name into Real Madrid's history books, surpassing the legendary Ronaldo Nazario de Lima’s goal tally in his debut season at the club.

After a sluggish start to life in Spain, the electrifying forward has found his rhythm at the perfect time, hitting peak form as the season reaches its climax.

Kylian Mbappé has 31 goals and counting in his debut season for Real Madrid. Photo by Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe: From slow start to scorching form

Concerns over match fitness did little to slow him down in midweek, as he played the full 120 minutes in Madrid’s dramatic Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, even stepping up in the decisive penalty shootout.

Despite the physical toll, he showed no signs of fatigue, returning to La Liga action in devastating fashion against Villarreal.

Mbappe's six-minute masterclass

Madrid found themselves trailing inside eight minutes against the Yellow Submarines, but when in need of inspiration, Mbappe delivered.

The 17th-minute equaliser saw him react quickest to a rebound, drawing level with Ronaldo Nazario’s first-season tally.

Just six minutes later, he unleashed a stunning finish from just outside the box, not only putting Madrid ahead but also surpassing R9’s record.

Mbappe surpasses Ronaldo

According to ESPN, the Frenchman’s brace took his season tally to 31 goals, setting a new benchmark for a Real Madrid debut season.

With the business end of the campaign fast approaching, he is expected to add to that tally as Los Blancos push for glory on multiple fronts.

Aside from going past R9, Mbappé joined an exclusive club with his brace.

He joins Karim Benzema as the only players to score 20+ league goals in a season for Real Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo, per Squawka.

Madrid’s treble dream rests on Mbappe

The Spanish giants stand on the brink of an unprecedented treble, eyeing triumphs in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Champions League.

If Madrid are to achieve this historic feat, their talismanic No.7 must maintain his scorching form.

His goal-scoring exploits will be central to Carlo Ancelotti’s blueprint as they aim to script a season for the ages.

