What happened to Juice WRLD’s girlfriend? Everything you need to know about her

On 8th December 2019, the world woke up to the shocking news of the demise of Jarad Anthony Higgins, alias Juice WRLD. Juice WRLD was a talented American rapper and singer-songwriter whose career was on an upward trajectory. Many people are curious about Juice WRLD’s girlfriend and her whereabouts today.

Ally Lotti, a social media influencer, was Juice WRLD’s girlfriend before the rapper's death. She came into the limelight because of the late rapper. What has she been up to after her lover's demise?

Profile summary

Full name Alicia L. Leon Nickname Ally Lotti Gender Female Date of birth 28th May 1993 Age 29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Alabama, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (African-American and Puerto Rican) Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 2” Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Jarad Anthony Higgins (Juice WRLD) Alma mater University of Alabama Profession Social media model and influencer Twitter

Who is Juice WRLD’s girlfriend?

Before his demise, rapper Juice WRLD was in a relationship. Juice WRLD's girlfriend's name is Ally Lotti. Her full name is Alicia L. Leon, and she is a social media model and influencer.

How old is Juice WRLD’s girlfriend?

Ally Lotti's age is 29 years as of 2023. She was born on 28th May 1993, and her Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Ally Lotti from?

The social media influencer was born in Alabama, United States of America. She resides in Los Angeles, and her nationality is American.

What is Ally Lotti's ethnicity?

The social media influencer's ethnicity is mixed. Her father is of African-American ancestry, while her mother is Puerto Rican.

Educational background

The social media influencer went to local American elementary and high schools. She proceeded to the University of Alabama for higher studies. She pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts.

What does Lotti do?

Lotti started her modelling career after completing her studies. She is on various social media platforms, where she posts her modelling pictures.

Besides modelling, she is a social media influencer who has worked with multiple American brands, including Savage X Fenty.

Did Ally Lotti get married?

No, Ally Lotti did not get married. She is currently in a relationship with Carter Jamison. Before this relationship, she dated late rapper Juice WRLD.

How long did Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti date for?

Juice WRLD and Ally Lotti dated for about a year before the rapper's tragic passing in 2019. The two started dating in 2018 and were together until the day he died.

The relationship started after Lotti messaged the rapper on Instagram. The rapper later drove to Providence, Rhode Island, where he met her for the first time.

The two hit it off after the meeting. They spent four days together before she packed up her stuff and moved out to Los Angeles to be with him. The lovebirds made their relationship public in November 2018.

How did Juice WRLD die?

On 8th December 2019, Juice WRLD was aboard a private Gulfstream jet flying from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles to Midway International Airport in Chicago. The aircraft was suspected to be carrying illegal substances.

When the plane landed, his management informed the relevant authorities that he had swallowed unknown pills. He started convulsing and seizing, and emergency medical attention was provided.

The rapper was then transported to the nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. It was later confirmed that his demise was a result of toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his body.

Who was Juice WRLD’s girlfriend? Ally Lotti was his girlfriend at the time of his demise.

Although medical reports stated the cause of the rapper's demise, Lotti claimed the rapper did not die from an accidental substance overdose. She suggested foul play in his death.

What happened to Juice WRLD’s girlfriend?

The model revealed that she had gotten pregnant three times during her relationship with the late rapper.

Although she did not want a child before, she was happy to start a family with the late rapper. All three pregnancies ended in miscarriages because of stress.

How tall is Ally Lotti?

The social media influencer is 5’ 2” or 157 centimetres tall. She weighs about 112 pounds or 51 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches, and she has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Trivia

Lotti was a stripper before she started dating Juice WRLD.

Her shoe size is 5 (UK).

Although she has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, her account is yet to get verified.

She has multiple tattoos.

She has a pet dog.

Juice WRLD's girlfriend, Ally Lotti, is a social media influencer with a significant following on social media.

