An American who walked into a boutique owned by a local woman wowed her with his local speaking skill

After asking where the clothes are from, the US citizen started speaking Yoruba, an act that surprised everyone present

The shop owner had to whip out her camera to get the moment recorded as she complimented the white man

A white man has amazed many in a video that has since gone viral. He walked into a Yoruba woman's shop and spoke her language.

Before he showed his spoken skill of the language, the man asked the woman if the clothes she is selling are from Nigeria.

The American amazed many when he spoke Yoruba. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Do you speak Yoruba?

When the woman answered affirmatively, the white man asked her in smattering Yoruba if she speaks the language.

The woman who was caught unawares looked at the man dumbfounded before saying yes. A man who was present said he will really need to capture the moment with his phone's camera.

I am not good enough

When the American was told that he could speak the language pretty well, he said he does not have mastery of spoken Yoruba yet.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 150,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iam_sugartee said:

"These people love our language and culture."

rufaiadeola said:

"Jesus is lord."

sydneyiwundu said:

"Mama Shock."

tosan_wumi said:

"This is so lovely, one love will bring us together."

precy_david said:

"So beautiful to watch."

