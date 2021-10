The internet brought two young Nigerians together and kept them in love till they got married in 2021

Chidera was mindlessly going through a wedding hashtag when she stumbled on the page of Chibueze and they got talking

The couple's relationship survived odds and he made his wedding proposal to her a show he invested so much in

Do you think you have seen all the ways the internet brings people together? The love story of Chidera and Chibueze may make you think again.

Chidera was scouting through a wedding hashtag sometime in 2019 when she happened on the page of Chibueze. The wedding that created the hashtag was his friend's, Bella Naija reports.

Many people said looking for hashtags is the new format. Photo source: @bellanaijaonline

Source: UGC

The lady saw the man first

After liking some of the photos on his page, the man followed the lady. The lady liked his good looks and that got them attracted to each other.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Some habitual texting soon followed. Their conversation created a strong bond between them and embers of love got stoked.

Their love story ended well

Chidera said the first time she saw Chibueze, he was so tall. The lady stated that though the relationship hit a rock sometime later, the pandemic lockdown brought them closer.

The lady added that the man proposed to her with a customized ring that had their initials. Their love story turned out well and they are now married.

See their photos below:

As at the time of writing this report, their story has gathered over 400 comments and more than 20,000 likes.

Is that the new format?

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

kaytteemaurice said:

"No to go find hashtags now ooo .... I can’t be wasting my time on this Instagram.... husbands Dey ... na to know where to search be the koko."

chef_kohoko said:

"The wedding gown, hair flower. Flower again is just too classy."

onyinyechukwu._ said:

"Make I go find wedding hashtags."

xofy_ said:

"Wedding hashtags about to get flooded."

dee_tchyna said:

"Omo, format don too much oo.. so na to dey click wedding tags now."

valuecoup said:

"I’m the next, almost the same love story, same height, na date remain."

Another lovely couple got married

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man went on Instagram to share a throwback photo of how he met his wife during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in 2018.

Collaging photos, he showed him and his wife in NYSC uniform as they dressed smartly with their IDs on.

The second snap has both of them on their wedding day as the lady is dressed in a white gown, with the man in a suit.

Source: Yen.com.gh