A video of Nottingham Forest players jamming to Shatta Wale's song has surfaced on social media

The surreal moment had Ola Aina and Elanga singing Shatte Wale's classic word-for-word in a car

The players' video excited scores of Ghanaian fans who sought to investigate the Ghanaian influence

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's song Everybody Likes My Tin is one of Shatta Wale's cult classics.

Nottingham Forest stars seen raving in a car with Shatta Wale's music playing. Photo source: @CharlesNiiArmah, Lulu

Source: TikTok

The song is one of several hits that marked the musicians' rebranding from Bandana to Shatta Wale.

Everybody Like My Tin released in 2014 has recently gained significant traction on social media.

This comes after a video of Nottingham Forest players enjoying Shatta Wale's hit song in a vehicle.

The group of players included Anthony Elanga and Ola Aina. They enjoyed the song so much that one of them asked for it to be replayed.

The EPL stars' moment excited scores of fans who thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

Shatta Wale to play in the UK

The moment with Nottingham Forest stars jamming to Shatta Wale's song comes ahead of the musicians's upcoming gig in London.

His archrival Stonebwoy's show at the O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire triggered the musician's interest host his experience in the UK.

The dancehall musician announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be hosting Shatta Wale Live in London in collaboration with Akwaaba UK.

Earlier, Shatta Wale had asked Akwaaba UK boss Dennis Tawiah to let him perform at the Independence Bash in the capital on March 6, 2025.

He stated that he had worked on songs with R2Bees and King Paluta and wanted to join them on stage. However, instead of a guest performance, he has secured a full concert of his own.

EPL stars' love for Shatta Wale stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the love for Shatta Wale's music among EPL stars.

1DON/ DEMBELE said:

Local champion song wey don enter London 🤣 funny efo ganyo fans

Nana Yaw too sweet 😂🥰 shared:

But still Efo go talk say e be settings 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Erich remarked:

Bhim fans go think say na settings 😂😂😂😂

Revoltosa noted:

"But Abusua dwarfs players also jamming to stonebwoy song anofo k3se3 woso 😂😂😂

Virgil van Dijk cosigns Kojo Blak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kelvynboy and Kojo Blak's son Excellent had made it on the Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk's playlist.

The player shared the Ghanaian duo's song Excellent on social media after Liverpool's huge win against Tottenham Hotspur knocking them out of the ongoing Carabao Cup tournament.

Van Dijk who captained the Reds to victory scored the fourth goal to cement Liverpool's next step in the tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh