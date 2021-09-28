Lil Wayne, celebrates 39th birthday, fans rate, his best songs, "Money On My Mind"

Lil Wayne turned 39 on Monday, 27 September and his fans took to social media to share their favourite tracks from the superstar

Some of the songs that fans said were their favourite from Lil Tunechi are A Milli , Money On My Mind and Tha Mobb

The rapper was born back in 1982 in Louisiana, US and has been hailed as one of the greatest rappers alive

Lil Wayne celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday, 27 September. The US rapper's fans took to social media to celebrate their fave in style. They decided to share their best songs from the rapper who was born on 27 September, 1982 in Louisiana, US.

Lil Tunechi's peers in the entertainment industry, such as Nicki Minaj, also took to social media to wish the superstar a happy birthday, according to Rap-Up. Hundreds of his fans rated his best songs since he began recording professionally.

XXL Magazine took to Twitter and asked stans to share their best song from from one of the greatest rappers still doing it.

Check out some of their comments below:

@pin3appl3fanta said:

"Greatest rapper of all time and it ain’t even close sadly."

@Tuzhkid_ wrote:

"He's the greatest MC to ever to touch the mic, second only to Em, word play is out of this world. Shaped my entire childhood."

@kev0487 commented:

"Money On My Mind or Tha Mobb… Can’t pick even after all these years."

@Jordon_Miguel wrote:

"Out of all his albums and mixtapes. my favourite song is definitely Tha Mobb."

@Weldoh_ added:

"Best track on an album: A Milli - Carter III. Best track on a mixtape: DOA - No Ceilings."

