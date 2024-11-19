Gospel singer Kofi Sarpong has given fans another reason to continue obsessing over his talent

The singer's decision to incorporate traditional dancing into his stagecraft has earned him significant praise online

This comes after videos of him dancing Adowa and Kete at recent events surfaced on social media

Gospel musician and police officer Kofi Sarpong has showcased his passion for traditional Assante dance styles.

Gospel singer ACP Kofi Sarpong showcasing fire dance moves at a recent event. Photo source: KofiSarpong, EPUsheringAgency

The Assistant Commissioner of Police is well-revered for his seasoned career as a gospel music performer.

The gospel star's catalogue features popular classics like African Borborbor, which has registered over a million hits on YouTube alone.

Not many know the Kofi Sarpong for his dancing talent. In recent videos, the musician was spotted entertaining guests with his Adowa dance moves.

Adowa is a Ghanaian traditional dance style widely performed by the Akans. It's a sign of expression that allows performers to communicate their emotions and feelings through their hands and feet.

Many fans likened his performance to Maame Ode, a renowned folk musician and Adowa dancer.

Fans hail ACP Kofi Sarpong

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in relation to Kofi Sarpong's fire Adowa dance moves.

XTol said:

"Such a great man 🥰…I salute u sir….ahhooooo…..ahhhoooyaaa"

Alata-Yaa wrote:

"This man his fashion sense and dance moves❤️"

cutelinda_love noted:

"ooh what is wrong to dance ur heart out in God. eeiii do u know what God has done for him..allow him"

Lulu remarked:

"People will bash him for his dance moves but if you know weytin God do for you and you see how far He has brought you in life,, when it’s comes to praises you will know your moves can’t be calculated"

Vivian Wereko Appiahkubi added:

"Yesoooooo,,, this ma kind of vibes,, this Stage Craftiness,, much love ACP Kofi Sarpong. Most people don't understand performances like this only the artise,, That Miracle God did,,Eiiiiiiiiii"

