Drake Throws Race Car Themed Birthday Party for Young Son Adonis

Drake shared lovely photos of him and his beloved son at his birthday party that had a racing car theme

The two were in all smiles, and it seemed the young one loved everything at his bash

In a clip shared by the rapper, Adonis was spotted helping out Big Bunny to the food court

Renowned rapper Drake has celebrated his only son Adonis as he turns a year older.

Drake sharing a lovely moment with Adonis.

Source: Instagram

The Gods Plan hitmaker went on his Instagram on Monday, October 11, sharing lovely snaps of him and his son as he marked the big day.

The 34-year-old shared two snaps of him and Adonis, with the first showing the two posing in front of a racing-themed photo wall written, 'Adonis races to 4'.

In his caption, the rapper wrote, "Teacha, more life kid," a post that has 2.5 million likes so far.

In the second photo, Drake, with a huge smile on his face, was holding up his son, who appeared to be pulling a superhero move.

As if that's not enough, Drake went on his Instagram stories to share more on his son's birthday with his beloved fans.

He posted a video of his son holding on Big Bunny's hand as he showed him around and guided him to some snacks.

Adonis handed the snack to the cartoon character as the two shared a moment, which the young man certainly enjoyed.

Fans celebrate Adonis

Many went on Drake's comment section to celebrate his son.

Here are some of the reactions:

@reeselaflare1 said:

"Happy birthday."

@djkhaled said:

"More blessings!"

@kidthewiz said:

"Happy Birthday! #LibraGang. They Grow Up So Fast."

@itschubbiebaby said:

"Happy birthday nephew."

@steviemackey said:

"Awe Happy Birthday lil libra."

@everybodyknowslo said:

"Happy birthday Young King."

@geechi_gotti said:

"More like young king."

Adonis basketball skills

In April, YEN.com.gh reported how the Canadian rapper's son showed off some basketball skills.

The 34-year-old shared a video of Adonis shooting hoops indoors with one of his rap songs playing in the background.

Social media users could not stop sharing and commenting on the post about the singer's daddy-son bonding time and how good his son's basketball skills are.

