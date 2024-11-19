King Paluta's Music Played in Sudan Camp as Kwesi Appiah Leads Worn Torn Country to AFCON: Video
- The officials of the Sudanese national football team celebrated their AFCON qualification with a song from Ghanaian musician King Paluta
- Sudan, in the same group as Ghana, finished the qualifiers in second place, picking one of the tickets to the tournament
- The North African country are led by former Ghana player and coach Kwesi Appiah, who was appointed in 2023
Ghanaian musician King Paluta's hit record was heard being played in the Sudanese national team camp following their qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.
Led by a Ghanaian coach, Kwesi Appiah, Sudan overcame all odds to seal their place at the tournament in Morocco next year after finishing second in Group F.
Heading into the final round of games, the North Africans needed just a point to confirm their place in the tournament, and the Falcons did just that after holding group leaders Angola to a goalless.
While celebrating the victory, the technical team of Sudan jammed to King Paluta's Aseda record.
In a video shared on social media, a member of the technical team was seen dancing to the song in high volumes.
Sudan defy all odds to qualify
The North Africans have been plagued with a civil war in the past few years, forcing the team to play all their home games on the road.
Sudan, in effect, played six qualifying matches as away games and still managed to beat Ghana and Niger to second place.
It was a historic moment for former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, who was appointed coach of the Sudanese national team in September 2023, as reported by Citi Sports.
Across the qualifiers, Appiah secured two wins and two draws in six games, beating his own country, Ghana, in Libya last month.
Sudan is now returning to the tournament after missing the 2023 championship in Ivory Coast early this year.
Ghana loses to Niger in AFCON qualifier
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that a late header from Niger defender Oumar Sako compounded Ghana's misery in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.
The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break.
West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win.
