Birdman, opens up, about kissing, Lil Wayne, on the lips, around 2006

US rapper Birdman has opened up about kissing Lil Wayne on the lips in a snap taken around 2006

The hip-hop mogul and Cash Money boss shared that he always looked at Lil Tunechi as his very own son hence he had no problem kissing him on the mouth

The wealthy businessman and artist was a guest on the recent episode of the popular Big Facts podcast

Birdman has opened up about kissing Lil Wayne around 2006. A snap of the hip-hop mogul kissing the US rapper on the mouth sparked a heated debate at the time.

Birdman has opened up about kissing Lil Wayne on the lips around 2006.

The Cash Money record label boss was a guest in the latest episode of the Big Facts podcast. The wealthy businessman spoke about why he did not see a problem with kissing Wizzy on the lips.

The superstar shared that he treats Lil Tunechi like his own son. Birdman expressed that he was Wayne's "father" since the age of nine.

"And I love him like my own and I'd give my life for him and I'd take a life for him," he explained, according to Complex.

Hip-hop fans took to the publications comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. Check out some of their comments below:

@breezyrando wrote:

"Even if Wayne was his son he was way too damn old to be getting kissed on the mouth. Secondly he’s not your son! He’s just some guy he met."

@ANTWANDUNCAN said:

"Kissing Cousins of Hip Hop, chiiiile."

@nezukothefreak commented:

"It’s scary how I randomly thought about this earlier. I believe Birdman is gay and he seduces all of his male artists."

