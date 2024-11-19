Prophet Nicolas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, has disclosed that he will not watch any Black Stars games again

The former African champions lost at home to Niger in the final Group F game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after losing three matches and drawing three

Ghanaian pastor Prophet Nicolas Osei says he will resort to watching adult movies than the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The four-time African champion ended a disastrous AFCON qualifying campaign with a defeat at home to the Menas of Niger.

Ghana has failed to qualify for the continent's flagship competition for the first time in twenty years.

While on Angel FM, Prophet Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, stated that he would rather watch adult movies that pay attention to the Black Stars.

"Did you watch Ghana's game yesterday," he asked the radio presenter. "I have to confess. For me to watch a Black Stars game, I would rather watch an adult movie," he added.

His comment left the people on the show he was on bursting into laughter.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Niger at home with West Ham star Mohammed Kudus missing a penalty at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghanaians left disappointed after qualifiers

Ghanaian football fans expressed their disappointment after a poor run in the Nations Cup qualifiers, with many venting their anger on social media.

The Black Stars failed to win a game in six matches, losing three and drawing three to finish bottom of Group F.

Ahead of the final game in Accra, it had already been confirmed Ghana would not qualify for the World Cup.

However, Black Stars fans trooped to the stadium to show their support, only to leave disappointed.

The former African champions will return to action in March for the World Cup qualifiers, as reported by the Ghana FA's official website.

Ghana loses to Niger in AFCON qualifier

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a late header from Niger defender Oumar Sako compounded Ghana's misery in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break. West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win.

Niger handed Ghana an early scare after striker Kairou Amoustapha was sent through from the middle, but his lobbing ball fell into the hands of Manaf Nurudeen.

