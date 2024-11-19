Students in the Robotics Club of Obuasi Senior High Technical School have developed a smart ballot box to help address overvoting during elections

The students demonstrated how the AI-powered ballot box works and can prevent election malpractices in the country

Several social media users who watched the video called on the government to help enhance the innovation for subsequent elections

Ghana will vote on December 7, 2024, to elect a president and Members of Parliament for various constituencies.

One of the significant challenges everyone fears is election rigging or malpractices that arise during the voting process.

To address the overvoting issue, some Obuasi Senior High Technical School students have innovated a smart ballot box that instantly shows the number of ballots dropped in it.

The AI ballot box does not allow electorates to drop more than one ballot paper at a time, addressing the issue of overvoting.

How AI-powered ballot box works

The Smart ballot box has two compartments: the part that takes the paper from the voter and the box itself.

The paper compartment is designed to hold one paper at a time, preventing multiple votes during the election process.

When the electorate puts the paper in the roller, the system automatically takes it and enters the box, which is counted and displayed on the screen for public viewing. The screen also displays the total votes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud students for their innovation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video of the AI ballot box shared by @highschoolafrica. Read them below:

David Ansah275 said:

"Ghana we have brains oo. But the politicians will never help you."

Linda Owusu Ansah wrote:

"Mr. Nchor is the best Physics teacher in Ghana 🥰🫡."

Jay said:

"The flaw in this system is you can reset the counter. And that is not a good idea."

pdf wrote:

"sure same issue happened to me before. I invented some products and send it to various exhibitions and no one is here to support."

Missiah Gh🦁 said:

"you know in Ghana here if you do a good things no one will support you but you if you go do a bad things people will come and support you see wonderful."

