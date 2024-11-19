Lionel Messi's coach at Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino, has reportedly left his post following the club's MLS Cup exit

In just over a year and a half, Martino led Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy and the 2024 Supporters' Shield

The former FC Barcelona coach also set the league record for most points recorded in a single season in the 2024 campaign

Lionel Messi faces a challenging period as Inter Miami braces for a significant transition after their shock elimination from the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs.

Adding to the disappointment of their first-round exit against Atlanta United FC, head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino is set to leave the club.

Inter Miami coach set to leave club

Reports from Givemesport reveal that Martino has chosen to step down, citing "personal reasons" for his departure.

The decision comes shortly after the Herons' playoff exit in the best-of-three series against the No. 9 seed.

ESPN further notes that Martino, along with co-owner Jorge Mas and football operations president Raúl Sanllehi, will address the media in a farewell press conference on Friday, Nov. 22.

Gerardo Martino's performance at Inter Miami

Martino’s tenure at Inter Miami, which began in the summer of 2023, coincided with Lionel Messi’s arrival.

Together, they forged an immediate impact, clinching the club's inaugural trophy - the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Argentine tactician also guided the Herons to a record-breaking MLS points tally during the 2024 regular season and secured the prestigious Supporters' Shield.

Under Martino’s leadership, Miami's offensive prowess was unparalleled. In the campaign, the team netted an MLS-high 79 goals.

Despite the regular-season dominance, the team faltered in key tournaments, bowing out in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals to Monterrey and exiting the 2024 Leagues Cup in the round of 16.

Messi's reaction after MLS Cup exit

