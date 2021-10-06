Virgil van Dijk has named Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi as the most difficult opponent in his career

The 30-year-old also face Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final but claims Messi was a tougher player to handle

Van Dijk won the elite competition and the Premier League title since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2018

Having faced Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Liverpool defender has named the Paris Saint-Germain star as his toughest opponent, Sports Keeda, Daily Post.

The Netherlands international faced Ronaldo during the 2018 Champions League final and Messi in the semi-finals of the 2019 edition.

Virgil van Dijk reveals Lionel Messi was a more difficult opponent than Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: UGC

And the 30-year-old has claimed he had so much to do when he challenged Messi while he was in Barcelona over two legs.

What Van Dijk said about Messi and Ronaldo

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Dutchman recollected:

"I would say Lionel Messi. He's still the best football player in the world. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have been doing unreal numbers for the last decade, and it's incredible what they have achieved.

"I would say Messi [is the toughest opponent] because it was a very tough evening in Barcelona when we lost 3-0. Luckily, we turned it around at Anfield."

Van Dijk's career so far at Anfield

Van Dijk has had a fulfilling career since he moved to Anfield from Southampton during the 2018 January transfer window.

His first trophy for the Merseyside club was the Champions League during the 2018-19 season and the Premier League the following year.

He named the PFA Player of the Year when the Reds were crowned champions of Europe and has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Carragher claims Salah is better than Ronaldo and Messi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Jamie Carragher has stated that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is currently the best player in the world following his performance against Man City, Daily Mail.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the Citizens but Salah produced one of his best performances this season against their Premier League rivals.

The Egypt international provided the assist for Sadio Mane to open the scoring before the hour mark before netting a superb second.

Another Liverpool legend claims Salah is the best in the world

YEN.com.gh also reported that former Premier League star Dean Saunders has named Mohamed Salah of Liverpool as the current best player in the world rating the Egypt international above Ronaldo and Messi.

On Tuesday night, September 28, Mohamed Salah was in great form for Liverpool netting a brace in their Champions League win over Porto which ended 5-1 in favour of the Reds.

His brace against Porto in the Champions League now means that Mohamed Salah has netted eight goals for Liverpool in 8 appearances so far this season.

Source: Yen.com.gh